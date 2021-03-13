RICHMOND, Va. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Bank a Million” game were:

15-19-20-25-32-37, Bonus: 31

(fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-seven; Bonus: thirty-one)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.