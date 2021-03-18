RICHMOND, Va. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Bank a Million” game were:

01-05-21-22-30-33, Bonus: 31

(one, five, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-three; Bonus: thirty-one)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.