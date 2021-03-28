RICHMOND, Va. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Bank a Million” game were:

07-31-33-35-36-38, Bonus: 32

(seven, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight; Bonus: thirty-two)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.