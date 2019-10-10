BALTIMORE _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Bonus Match 5” game were:

19-23-30-32-39, Bonus: 2

(nineteen, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-nine; Bonus: two)

