BALTIMORE _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Bonus Match 5” game were:

09-20-24-37-39, Bonus: 27

(nine, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-nine; Bonus: twenty-seven)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD
AD