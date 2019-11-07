BALTIMORE _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Bonus Match 5” game were:

05-18-24-33-37, Bonus: 22

(five, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-seven; Bonus: twenty-two)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD
AD