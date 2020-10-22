BALTIMORE _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Bonus Match 5” game were:

19-22-31-33-34, Bonus: 24

(nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four; Bonus: twenty-four)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.