TRENTON, N.J. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the “Cash4Life” game were:

10-26-43-47-56, Cash Ball: 3

(ten, twenty-six, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty-six; Cash Ball: three)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD
AD