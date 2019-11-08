TRENTON, N.J. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the “Cash4Life” game were:

11-21-31-52-57, Cash Ball: 3

(eleven, twenty-one, thirty-one, fifty-two, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: three)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD
AD