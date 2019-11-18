TRENTON, N.J. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the “Cash4Life” game were:

25-34-35-46-59, Cash Ball: 4

(twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-six, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: four)

