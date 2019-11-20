TRENTON, N.J. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the “Cash4Life” game were:

17-21-31-49-51, Cash Ball: 2

(seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-one, forty-nine, fifty-one; Cash Ball: two)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD
AD