TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the “Lotto America” game were:

01-17-20-25-44, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 2

(one, seventeen, twenty, twenty-five, forty-four; Star Ball: nine; ASB: two)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD
AD