TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the “Lotto America” game were:

03-06-28-32-44, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 4

(three, six, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty-four; Star Ball: two; ASB: four)

Estimated jackpot: $4.29 million

