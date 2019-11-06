TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the “Lotto America” game were:

02-12-15-27-44, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2

(two, twelve, fifteen, twenty-seven, forty-four; Star Ball: six; ASB: two)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

