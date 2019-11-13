TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the “Lotto America” game were:

18-23-24-30-49, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 3

(eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty, forty-nine; Star Ball: four; ASB: three)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD
AD