TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the “Lotto America” game were:

05-15-26-46-48, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 2

(five, fifteen, twenty-six, forty-six, forty-eight; Star Ball: one; ASB: two)

