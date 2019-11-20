TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the “Lotto America” game were:

01-04-29-46-47, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 2

(one, four, twenty-nine, forty-six, forty-seven; Star Ball: ten; ASB: two)

