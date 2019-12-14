TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the “Lotto America” game were:

07-08-33-37-51, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2

(seven, eight, thirty-three, thirty-seven, fifty-one; Star Ball: eight; ASB: two)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.