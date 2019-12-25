TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the “Lotto America” game were:

04-11-20-35-45, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2

(four, eleven, twenty, thirty-five, forty-five; Star Ball: eight; ASB: two)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.