TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the “Lotto America” game were:

02-09-17-36-40, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 3

(two, nine, seventeen, thirty-six, forty; Star Ball: seven; ASB: three)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.