TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the “Lotto America” game were:

10-17-29-46-51, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 2

(ten, seventeen, twenty-nine, forty-six, fifty-one; Star Ball: ten; ASB: two)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.