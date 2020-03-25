TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the “Lotto America” game were:

06-33-36-41-48, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 3

(six, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-eight; Star Ball: ten; ASB: three)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.