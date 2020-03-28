TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the “Lotto America” game were:

02-05-19-31-33, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 3

(two, five, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-three; Star Ball: nine; ASB: three)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.