TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the “Lotto America” game were:

03-19-26-45-51, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 3

(three, nineteen, twenty-six, forty-five, fifty-one; Star Ball: five; ASB: three)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.