TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the “Lotto America” game were:

11-12-16-41-42, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 5

(eleven, twelve, sixteen, forty-one, forty-two; Star Ball: nine; ASB: five)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.