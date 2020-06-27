TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the “Lotto America” game were:

08-27-30-36-47, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 3

(eight, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-six, forty-seven; Star Ball: eight; ASB: three)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.