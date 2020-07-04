TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the “Lotto America” game were:

07-16-18-24-40, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 4

(seven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-four, forty; Star Ball: four; ASB: four)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.