TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the “Lotto America” game were:

12-21-29-40-44, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 3

(twelve, twenty-one, twenty-nine, forty, forty-four; Star Ball: six; ASB: three)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.