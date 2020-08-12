TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the “Lotto America” game were:

05-06-35-39-42, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 3

(five, six, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-two; Star Ball: two; ASB: three)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.