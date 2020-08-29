TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the “Lotto America” game were:

04-05-09-13-51, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 3

(four, five, nine, thirteen, fifty-one; Star Ball: two; ASB: three)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.