TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the “Lotto America” game were:

06-15-37-41-42, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 5

(six, fifteen, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-two; Star Ball: six; ASB: five)

Estimated jackpot: $2.45 million

