TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the “Lotto America” game were:

02-10-19-26-31, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2

(two, ten, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-one; Star Ball: eight; ASB: two)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.