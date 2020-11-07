TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the “Lotto America” game were:

07-08-27-31-41, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 4

(seven, eight, twenty-seven, thirty-one, forty-one; Star Ball: one; ASB: four)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.