TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the “Lotto America” game were:

08-13-30-31-48, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2

(eight, thirteen, thirty, thirty-one, forty-eight; Star Ball: eight; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $3.15 million

