TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the “Lotto America” game were:

06-08-14-17-27, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2

(six, eight, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-seven; Star Ball: two; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $3.2 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.