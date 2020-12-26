TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the “Lotto America” game were:

03-13-15-41-49, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2

(three, thirteen, fifteen, forty-one, forty-nine; Star Ball: two; ASB: two)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.