TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the “Lotto America” game were:

18-25-26-30-49, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2

(eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty, forty-nine; Star Ball: eight; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $2.3 million

