TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the “Lotto America” game were:

08-21-24-29-32, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2

(eight, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Star Ball: two; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.