TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the “Lotto America” game were:

16-18-19-28-45, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 3

(sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-five; Star Ball: six; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $3.25 million

