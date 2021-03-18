TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the “Lotto America” game were:

05-07-10-19-40, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 4

(five, seven, ten, nineteen, forty; Star Ball: six; ASB: four)

Estimated jackpot: $3.83 million

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.