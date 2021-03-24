TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the “Lotto America” game were:

01-37-39-40-42, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2

(one, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty, forty-two; Star Ball: two; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $4.17 million

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.