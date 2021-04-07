TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the “Lotto America” game were:

07-12-22-28-39, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 3

(seven, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-nine; Star Ball: ten; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $4.63 million

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.