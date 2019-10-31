ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the “Lucky For Life” game were:

02-31-33-41-46, Lucky Ball: 18

(two, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-six; Lucky Ball: eighteen)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD
AD