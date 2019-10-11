ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the “Mega Millions” game were:

14-22-30-37-60, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 3

(fourteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-seven, sixty; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: three)

