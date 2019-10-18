ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the “Mega Millions” game were:

18-58-60-65-67, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 3

(eighteen, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-five, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: three)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

