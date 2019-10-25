ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the “Mega Millions” game were:

16-24-25-52-60, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3

(sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, fifty-two, sixty; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: three)

