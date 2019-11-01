ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the “Mega Millions” game were:

09-20-36-41-54, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2

(nine, twenty, thirty-six, forty-one, fifty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)

