ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the “Mega Millions” game were:

19-30-44-56-65, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 2

(nineteen, thirty, forty-four, fifty-six, sixty-five; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: two)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD
AD