ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the “Mega Millions” game were:

20-31-40-46-61, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 5

(twenty, thirty-one, forty, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: five)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.