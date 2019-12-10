ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the “Mega Millions” game were:

18-31-46-54-61, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 2

(eighteen, thirty-one, forty-six, fifty-four, sixty-one; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: two)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.